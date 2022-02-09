In partnership with Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for sports and entertainment, Sevilla FC has announced that they will launch their official Fan Token soon.

Sevilla Football club has a proud history that spans 130 years. Five Spanish Cups and a record six UEFA Europa Leagues have been won by the club.

The top Spanish team holds the honour of being the only club to be named the World’s Most Valuable Club for two consecutive years by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

By promoting innovation projects in the region of Andalucia by supporting local start-ups and entrepreneurs, Socios.com, who will have a presence on the back of the team’s official jersey, will work hand-in-hand with Sevilla FC.

With the support of Socios.com, Sevilla FC joins a network of over 100 global sporting organisations committed to empowering and enhancing the experience of their fans.

Among the roster are FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal, as well as Formula One teams, MMA brands, esports teams and NHL, NFL, MLS and NBA franchises.

What they are saying about the partnership

The CEO of Socios.com, Alexander Dreyfus, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sevilla FC, a club that has become a role model for many thanks to its brilliant management and innovative vision.” The partnership will further cement the club’s bond with its fans.”

Sevilla FC’s enormous ambitions, their fans’ great passion, and the special atmosphere created at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville are unique in football, and we are very excited to be a part of it.”

Jose Castro, President of Sevilla FC, said: “This partnership represents a huge step forward for our club, since Fan Tokens are an efficient way to engage our fans globally and actively include them in our decisions. We are honored to be working with Socios.com, the leading platform in this emerging space, and a partner of some of the most significant organizations in the world.”

Chiliz partnership with Sevilla FC confirms Socios.com’s commitment to Spain, where the company is already an official partner of LaLiga and five LaLiga Santander clubs, and where it opened its new headquarters last week, where it will handle all the marketing and activation activities for the company in Europe.