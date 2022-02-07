Key Takeaways:

Regarding the number of features and utilities available to users, Naijacrypto is leading among African-owned Users can now utilize cross-network utilities on their favorite Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum Network (ERC20), Tron network (TRC10 and TRC20), and waves are all fully functional on the New staking and loan options are also being made available. More features are coming soon

The financial applications of blockchain technology are becoming rather evident to the multitude interested in utilizing this fast-growing technology. Naijacrypto aims to be at the forefront of the adoption process of blockchain financial applications in Africa. Naijacrypto has continued massive development of new products in the past year, which has made its ecosystem of utilities the largest among African Owned blockchain companies.

Hence, it was no surprise when Naijacrypto announced earlier that it has also included a multi-network selection for its users. This addition now enables users to select among various blockchain networks when depositing or withdrawing their different crypto assets. This dynamism creates variety and helps users optimize fees and transaction speeds.

The most affected asset is the Famous stable-coin USD Tether(USDT) which is heavy on its cross-chain presence. Users on Naijacrypto can deposit or withdraw USDT on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum Network (ERC20), and Tron network (TRC20). Other networks recently added on Naijcrypto are Tron (TRC10) and waves. Naijacrypto is also working towards adding other Chains such as Polkadot, Solana, and Cardano; therefore, users still have a lot to expect.

Naijacrypto also announced that it’s adding new staking plans on its web platform. This addition enables users to save in BTC or USDT while earning rewards. It also states that it would add more staking options in the coming days, focusing more on On-Chain protocols. Naijacrypto also informed users that it would be providing more Features to ease the fiat routing process and ease its planned expansion to more African Countries.

To use Naijacrypto, visit: https://naijacrypto.com/