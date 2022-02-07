This sale is strategic as Investment One will be focusing on the provision of wealth management, investment banking through enhanced digital services.

The next phase for the future is to expand operations internationally with the aim of becoming a Pan-African company.

Investment One Financial Services Limited (Investment One), a leading financial services group in Nigeria, today announced the sale of its mutual funds and pension businesses to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO).

The transaction represents the next chapter in the strategic development of the Investment One Group. It allows the Group to refocus its investment management and investment banking services to its individual and corporate customers, while enabling its retail customers in the pension and mutual fund businesses to take advantage of the network and service platforms of GTCO in the management of their pension and mutual funds.

The Directors and Management of Investment One are certain that the transfer is a step in the right direction for the Group. They expect the transition to be seamless, considering the cultural and operational similarities between the Group and GTCO (their former parent company).

Mr. Nicholas Nyamali, Group CEO of Investment One, expressed his pleasure that the Group was instrumental in GTBank’s strategy to adopt a holding company structure, while offering the mutual funds and pensions customers a more extensive service platform. “We are pleased that our former subsidiary businesses will become part of our previous parent company group and we are confident our former customers will continue to enjoy excellent services after the transfer to GTCO, which is based on a company with a common heritage built on professionalism, service excellence and innovation. Upon completion of the transaction, Investment One Financial Services Group will continue to offer investment management, investment banking, and robust digital services to its customers, while pursuing the next phase of our strategy to expand our business operations internationally.’’

About Investment One Financial Services Limited

Investment One Financial Services (Investment One) is a leading player in the Nigerian financial services industry with distinctive offerings in private banking & trust, investment management, real estate, private equity/venture capital, investment banking and securities brokerage.

Investment One is endowed with a team of investment professionals poised to provide clients with premium services founded on in-depth market insight, innovation and service excellence.

Visit www.investment-one.com for more information.