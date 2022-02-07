The Nigeria internet Regulatory Association (NiRA) has revealed that in December 2021 a total of 177,453 websites were hosted on the .ng domain name.

5,207 of that figure is the number of freshly registered websites in December 2021 showing a drop in the number as against the 5,973 registered in November 2021.

The .ng domain chart which was uploaded on the association’s website signifies that the grand total includes the number of fresh registration, the number of renewed subscriptions and the number of restored websites.

Related posts No Content Available

What the report is showing

In December 2021, the number of registered websites on the .ng domain stood at 5,207 while 3,777 sites renewed their subscription and 96 websites were restored.

This figure showed a reduction compared to the figure recorded in November 2021 which stood at 5,973 for fresh registration, 4,489 renewal and 141 sites restored, making it a grand total of 181, 532.

The grand total for December 2021 showed that there has been an increment when compared with the figure for December 2020 which stood at 176. 721.

What you should know

NiRA is the registry for .ng Internet Domain Names and they maintain the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain.

As stated on their website, NiRA is a non-Profit, Non-Governmental Self-Regulating body established by the order of the president to the internet community to manage Nigeria’s country code top-level domain.