Buy-interests in Dangote Cement Plc shares today led to a gain of N241.98 billion in market value as positive sentiments around the share of the cement maker triggered a 5.45% growth in share price at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian stock market.

At the close of the market today, data revealed that the shares of DANGOTE CEMENT appreciated from N260.60 per share at the start of trading day, to N274.80 per share at the close of the market today, reflecting a growth of 5.45%.

This saw the market capitalization of the leading maker of cement appreciate from N4.41 trillion to N4.68 trillion at the close of trading activities today, putting the total market value gained at N241.98 billion.

What you should know

The shares of Dangote Cement Plc had reached its 52-wk high last week trading as high as N284.90 per share, following the announcement of the completion of Dangote Cement’s tranche 2 share buyback programme.

Currently, the shares of the company have returned about 38.72% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N198.10 per share.

Year-to-date however, Dangote Cement Plc share price has appreciated by 6.93%.

During today’s trading hours, 839,526 ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc worth about N227.72 million, were exchanged in 101 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Wapco Plc appreciated 0.19% to close at N26.45, while Bua Cement Plc closed flat at N70.75 per share, at the end of today’s trading session.

Market Summary

At the close of trading activities today, the NGX All-Share Index and Market capitalization appreciated by 0.85% to close at 47,329.80 index points and N25.50 trillion respectively.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index appreciated by 2.68% to close the day at 2,136.69 index points.