Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

Dr. Musbahu Mohmmed Bashir is the man behind Mafab Communications. He is a northern Nigerian male from Kano State, a Hausa speaking tribe in Nigeria.

Married with children, Mr Bashir is a businessman who is a director across notable companies in Nigeria.

Education and work experiences

Mr Bashir is a graduate of the American University, London. He also attended Harvard Business School in the United States of America (U.S.A).

He worked with Hammad Development Facilities in 1987 and in 1989, he worked with Jadai Diversified Services.

He is currently the Chairman, board of directors at Althani Group of Companies, a corporate group of companies with a collection of subsidiary businesses.

He is also a member, board of directors at Jaiz Bank. A Nigerian non-interest bank that operates under Islamic banking principles.

Mr Bashir is also a Director of other companies which included: Bento Drill Nigeria Limited 1995, Offshore Technologies International Limited and Resource Capital Group.

Mr Bashir is the chairman of Cobalt International Services Limited, a pre-shipment Inspection Agent for dry goods and bulk liquid cargo.

He is also the chairman, board of directors of Salam Takaful Insurance, a subsidiary of Althani Group of companies that has its headquarter in Kano State with a branch office in Abuja.

Salam Takaful insurance firm was incorporated in 2016 and it operates both family and general Takaful Insurance as well as retail Takaful line of business with a wide range of products.

Mafab Communications

Mr Bashir came to the limelight after Mafab, his telecoms company won the bid for the 5G technology spectrum auction.

Mafab was on the lips of many Nigerians as they wondered about the financial capacity of the company that beat the popular Airtel Nigeria on the 5G auction.

Mafab is one of the technological subsidiaries of Althani Group of companies.it was incorporated on July, 8, 2020 and is licensed by NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

Mafab Communications has an IDA (International Data Access) License from the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to terminate traffic to all destinations worldwide.

Mafab, alongside MTN were recently awarded the slots for the 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) Fifth Generation (5G) Technology spectrum as they emerged winners of the auction.

The 5G Technology spectrum auction ended with the total sum of $273.6 million per lot of 100 MHz TDD with the bidding in 2 stages that came in Main stage and Assignment stage.

On February 1, the NCC listed Mafab as one of the companies that have paid their licence fees under the Individual service licence category.