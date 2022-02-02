Argentinian football club, River Plate has announced that they will use the Socios.com app to launch their Fan Token.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City already use the platform.

As Argentina’s most decorated club, River Plate’s history and iconic shirts have helped them achieve global recognition.

Related posts No Content Available

Investing in the $RIVER Fan Token offers investors the possibility of connecting with their team and winning prizes and experiences.

Blockchain technology is used to create Fan Tokens, which are digital assets. Through exclusive perks and opportunities, the team hopes to bring fans closer to their team.

Fans have the opportunity to vote on the names of new facilities or the designs of new kits when clubs use the Socios.com platform.

Meanwhile, River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, Manchester City for £14 million ($18m) but he won’t play until the summer.

On transfer deadline day, the 22-year-old Argentina international turned 22. He will be on loan at River until at least July.

Alvarez, who scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 35 league appearances for River last season, was coveted by a host of European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.