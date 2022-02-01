This week, PrimeXBT announced an increase to the maximum available leverage offered on Bitcoin and Ethereum-based trading pairs, making it among the best margin conditions in crypto. With the news fresh and traders abuzz over what this means for their capital and potential profits, we’re taking the opportunity to review the best margin conditions across the crypto sphere, and comparing them with the recent updates from the award-winning trading platform.

The Top Three Crypto Margin Trading Platforms By Max Leverage

Because PrimeXBT’s recent update to 200x leverage on BTC and ETH trading instruments was the inspiration for this updated 2022 comparison, we’ve chosen to start there.

The list also includes top crypto platforms Huobi Global and Phemex. Read on to find out how these platforms stack up.

PrimeXBT

Maximum Leverage: 200x

The company offers some of the most popular trading instruments, from stock indices like the S&P 500, to commodities like oil, gold, crypto, and much more. This comparison focuses on crypto, which PrimeXBT now offers at a maximum leverage of 200x on BTC and ETH pairs. However, other assets such as forex can feature up to 1000x leverage – necessary to extract the most possible profits from incremental price movements in currencies.

When it comes to crypto, PrimeXBT stands out as the platform offering second-to-none leverage. With 200x leverage, a $100,000 position now only requires around $500 in starting capital. With significantly less capital on the line, traders, investors, and crypto holders can get the very most bang for their coins.

The extra available capital can be used to trade stock indices, or any of the other markets offered, take advantage of yield accounts, or open up a copy trading account through the Covesting module. Copy trading strategy accounts also received an increase to 100x (formerly 50x) on the same BTC and ETH trading pairs.

Huobi Global

Maximum Leverage: 200x

Huobi Global is yet another platform that presents traders with up to 200x maximum leverage on BTC and ETH trading pairs. Huobi is perhaps the closest comparison with PrimeXBT based on margin requirements, but the similarities stop there.

The offering on Huobi focuses solely on cryptocurrencies, with a variety of derivatives types to choose from. There’s also a spot trading market to offer investors some added flexibility over their positions. However, there is a distinct lack of access to traditional markets, nor are there significant extras on the platform. The lack of copy trading and other key features puts Huobi firmly in second place, despite a strong showing from the brand.

Phemex

Maximum Leverage: 100x

Last but not least, is Phemex – another top margin trading platform offering traders and investors a plethora of tools and assets to choose from. Phemex has a reputation for quality and safety, and a strong community footprint.

Where Phemex begins to falter is in the fact it only offers 50% of what the two top margin trading platforms in terms of maximum leverage do. 100x leverage is admittedly the industry standard, but because there is so much competition across crypto, “standard” might not be enough to cut it for many top traders or savvy investors.

Summary

Competition breeds excellence, and that’s exactly what is going on in the crypto industry today. Choosing any of these top platforms will lead to a solid experience, but clearly, the conditions on some platforms are more geared toward profitability for the trader, while others are geared toward profitability for the platform. Choose wisely.