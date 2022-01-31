The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 91 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,624.67 points, to reflect a growth of 0.91% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.41%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N226.12 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 31st January 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.12 trillion from N24.90 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CHIPLC led 33 gainers, and 23 losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 3,908.23 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI Top gainers

CHIPLC up +10.00% to close at N0.66

NCR up +10.00% to close at N3.30

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.22

PRESCO up +9.97% to close at N96.55

NGXGROUP up +9.93% to close at N23.25

NGX ASI Top losers

UPL down – 9.43% to close at N2.40

LASACO down – 8.85% to close at N1.03

LINKASS down – 7.84% to close at N0.47

MBENEFIT down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

PRESTIGE down – 6.52% to close at N0.43

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 38,035,035 units

RTBRISCOE – 30,038,834 units

TRANSCORP – 27,449,397 units

FBNH – 26,790,689 units

LINKASS – 23,029,494 units

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

NGXGROUP – N472,087,174.60

ZENITHBANK – N454,900,662.35

GTCO – N312,980,634.15

FBNH – N310,515,166.25

PRESCO – N203,055,452.10

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 33 gainers surpassed 23 losers.