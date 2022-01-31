Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs as they are called is a very useful way of investing in the US NY Stock Exchange and NASDAQ where we have thousands of stocks to select from. It is quite onerous having to research through so many stocks especially where you do not have the time and energy to so (assuming you even have the skill).

With ETFs, you buy into a listed mutual fund that invests in specific sectors of the market. ETF’s also trade like regular stocks, meaning they have a price of their own and you can enter and exit as you wish at a profit or loss. ETFs derive their value from the performance of the stocks in their portfolio.

Imagine, you wanted to invest in companies that are focused on Electric Vehicles (EV), rather than go through each of their financial statements, you can invest in an ETF that already covers the sector and list in its portfolio only EV related stocks. ETFs will be a regular feature here at SSN as we focus on delivering value to our readers who are mostly up and moving. This week, we have the following ETFs on our radar.

