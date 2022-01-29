The US Consulate General, in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria, has launched ReportMagoMago.com, a web-based portal that leverages citizen engagement to fight corruption.

The launch which took place yesterday in Lagos had in attendance, various political, traditional and religious leaders, members of law enforcement, judicial officers and civil society representatives.

The U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo while speaking during the event said the event seeks to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians.

What the consulate is saying

Ms Pierangelo appealed to Nigerians to be committed to the fight against corruption by using the online platform just launched.

“Countering corruption is not only a key concern in Nigeria but also a core U.S. national security priority for the Biden Administration. “Growth and development, consistent with the richness and strength of Nigeria, depend on a new narrative and a culture where corruption has no place,” Pierangelo said.

Pierangelo said that ReportMagoMago.com puts the power to report corruption in the hands of the Nigerian people. She is optimistic that the initiative will encourage Nigerians affected by corruption to feel empowered to share their experiences.

She said the initiative will spark a new movement in citizen engagement in fighting the scourge that has hampered development and stifled prosperity in the country.

What you should know

The Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria was formed in 2016 and is led by Bishop Emmanuel Gospel Isong and Imam Shefiu Abdulkareem Majemu.

The coalition is aimed at addressing how faith communities could take a leading role in anti-corruption advocacy in Nigeria.

The U.S. government is committed to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and collaborative efforts that prevent graft, strengthen investigation and prosecution of corruption, promote accountability and transparency, and empower reformers.

Participants received a guided demonstration of the ReportMagoMago.com platform during the event.