The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has once again warned the public against a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting Android mobile devices.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on January 29, 2022, as can be seen on its website.

Adinde in the statement said that TangleBot employs more or less similar tactics as the recently-announced notorious FlutBot SMS Android malware that targets mobile devices, adding that it equally gains control of the device but in far more invasive manner than the FlutBot malware.

The new threat from TangleBot was revealed in a recent security advisory made available to the Commission’s New Media and Information Security Department by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT).

What the NCC spokesman is saying

Adinde in the statement said, “TangleBot Android malware is installed when an unsuspecting user clicks on a malicious link disguised as Covid-19 vaccination appointment-related information in an SMS message or information about fake local power outages that are due to occur.

‘’The aim behind both or either of the messages (on COVID-19 or impending power outages) is to encourage potential victims to follow a link that supposedly offers detailed information. Once at the page, users are asked to update applications such as Adobe Flash Player to view the page’s content by going through nine (9) dialogue boxes to give acceptance to different permissions that will allow the malware operators initiate the malware configuration process.

The immediate consequence to this, is that TangleBot gains access to several different permissions when installed on a device, allowing it to eavesdrop on user communications.

‘’The malware then steals sensitive data stored on the device and monitors almost every user activity, including camera use, audio conversations, and location, among other things.’’

Going further, the statement pointed out that the malware takes complete control of the targeted device, including access to banking data, and can reach the deepest recesses of the Android operating system.

He said that the NCC once again urges millions of telecom consumers in Nigeria to be wary of such wiles of cybercriminals, whose intent is to defraud unsuspecting Internet users.

Measures to guard against such attacks

Adinde stated that in order to ensure maximum protection for Internet users in the country, the ngCERT has offered a number of preventive measures to be taken by the consumers.

These measures include;

An advisory to telecom consumers and other Internet users to refrain from opening Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) from unknown sources while using your mobile devices.

Also, telecom consumers should never respond or send replies to messages or call back a phone number that is associated with the text that they are unaware of.

Should any telecom consumer or Internet user become curious and wish to ascertain the authenticity of any call or messages and wish to probe the incident, such persons may do a web search of both the number and the message content.

The NCC hereby reiterates that mobile users are under obligation to practice safe messaging practices and avoid clicking on any links in texts, even if they appear to come from a legitimate contact.

To be judicious when downloading apps by reading install prompts closely, looking out for information regarding rights and privileges that the app may request.

The NCC Spokesman noted that other risk-mitigating measures advised by ngCERT is for users to be cautious of procuring any software from outside a certified app store.

He advised that it is safer to call the company directly rather than using the phone number on the message received, especially if the message is spoofing a company.

Finally, telecom consumers and other Internet users should report any incident of system compromise to ngCERT via incident@cert.gov.ng for necessary support and technical assistance.

