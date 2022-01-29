MTN Nigeria Plc (MTNN) has proposed a final dividend of N8.57 per 2 kobo ordinary shares for the year ended 31st December 2021.

The proposed dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of April 6, 2022.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N174.44 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday, April 7, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Coronation Registrars Limited. The e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

MTN Nig Plc has 20,354,513,050 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N3.87 trillion as at the time of filing this report. The bank’s shares closed trading on 28th of January, 2022 at N190.00 per share.

The telecommunications company disclosed that this final dividend sums up the total dividend to N13.12 kobo, having paid N4.55 kobo on the 20th of August 2021.

In case you missed it: MTN Nig Plc had earlier released its Audited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2021. Its profit after tax grew by 45.5% to N298 billion, just as Earnings per share printed N14.67 as against N10.08 recorded in the corresponding period of last year.