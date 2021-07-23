Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Prince Olusegun Adesegun and Mr. Adeyemi Adefarakan as Non-Executive Directors, with effect from July 19, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a notification which was sent by Wema Bank to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders, signed by the Company Secretary, Johnson Lebile.

READ: Wema Bank Plc posts N57.83 billion revenue in 9M 2020

According to the notice, the appointments of Prince Olusegun Adesegun and Adeyemi Adefarakun have both been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

To read further, please click here.