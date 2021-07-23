The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced that the first batch of the twelve A-29 Super Tucanos ordered by the FG has arrived, as six Tucanos arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Air Force spokesman disclosed that the aircraft arrived at Kano Airforce base at around 12:34 pm on Thursday, adding that airforce officials around to receive the machines included the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya; and Chief of Air Staf (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Presidency announced that 6 of the 12 super Tucano fighter aircraft earlier ordered by the Federal Government are set to arrive in the country by mid-July 2021, with the remaining 6 are to come in shortly after.

The Super Tucano Aircraft, which has been described as devastatingly effective against covert insurgents was approved for sale to the Nigerian Government by the Trump-led US administration to support Nigeria’s military operations against terrorist organizations, Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa and Nigeria’s efforts to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

This deal came after the Obama-led US government reportedly refused to help Nigeria with military equipment to fight insurgency in the country.