Pfizer vaccine is most effective against the Delta variant at 88%, while the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been used in Nigeria is 67% effective against the variant.

This was reported in a study released earlier this week by the New England Journal of Medicine. The study revealed that a period of 8 weeks between the first and second dose is enough to build immunity against the strain.

The study found out that two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were only 67% effective against the Delta variant and 74.5% effective against the Alpha variant.

The study also found that one dose of Pfizer’s shot was 36% effective and one dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was about 30% effective against the Delta variant.

“Our finding of reduced effectiveness after the first dose would support efforts to maximise vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups in the context of circulation of the Delta variant,” the authors of the study said, citing that only one shot of Pfizer was 36% effective compared to just 30% of AstraZeneca’s.

“This latest study provides further evidence that this interval results in a strong immune response and supports our decision,” U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi disclosed in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

The study was gathered from immune response data in 503 U.K. healthcare workers.

What you should know