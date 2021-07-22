After the holidays, the stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +632.87 points.

The All-Share Index increased by +1.67% closing at 38,585.52 from 37,952.65 index points. The oil sector dominated with Total and Oando emerging as the top performers while AllCO took the biggest loss in today’s trading session.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.18%.

The market breadth closed positive as TOTAL led 22 Gainers, and 12 Losers topped by AIICO at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -1,685.20 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

TOTAL up +10.00% to close at N184.80 CUTIX up +9.77% to close at N4.38 OANDO up +9.73% to close at N3.61 DANGCEM up +7.83% to close at N248.00 COURTVILLE up +4.55% to close at N0.23

NGX ASI top losers

AIICO down -8.70% to close at N1.05 SOVRENINS down -6.45% to close at N0.29 VERITASKAP down -4.00% to close at N0.24 LIVESTOCK down -3.55% to close at N1.90 ARDOVA down -3.23% to close at N15.00

Outlook