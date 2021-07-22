After the holidays, the stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +632.87 points.
The All-Share Index increased by +1.67% closing at 38,585.52 from 37,952.65 index points. The oil sector dominated with Total and Oando emerging as the top performers while AllCO took the biggest loss in today’s trading session.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.18%.
- The market breadth closed positive as TOTAL led 22 Gainers, and 12 Losers topped by AIICO at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -1,685.20 base points since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
- TOTAL up +10.00% to close at N184.80
- CUTIX up +9.77% to close at N4.38
- OANDO up +9.73% to close at N3.61
- DANGCEM up +7.83% to close at N248.00
- COURTVILLE up +4.55% to close at N0.23
NGX ASI top losers
- AIICO down -8.70% to close at N1.05
- SOVRENINS down -6.45% to close at N0.29
- VERITASKAP down -4.00% to close at N0.24
- LIVESTOCK down -3.55% to close at N1.90
- ARDOVA down -3.23% to close at N15.00
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 22 gainers outweigh 12 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
