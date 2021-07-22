The Lagos State Government has announced a restriction of movement throughout the state from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, as a result of the upcoming local government elections.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is expected to conduct elections in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy is saying

The statement by Gbenga Omotoso says, “The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”