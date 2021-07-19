Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the period ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a turnover of N39.2 billion in the period under review which represents 43% topline growth compared to N27.3 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N9.9 billion for the period ended June 30, 2021 which is 60% up versus N6.2 billion reported for the same period last year.

Overall, Unilever recorded profit after tax of N0.72 billion for the period ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss after tax of N0.52 billion reported for the corresponding period in 2020.

Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George said that improved performance shows the commitment of Unilever to continue to implement strategies that would enable it deliver value to its customers and shareholders.

“Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term,” said Mrs. George.

Amidst the prevailing operational challenges of the environment, Unilever Nigeria will continue to focus on its vision of making sustainable living commonplace by serving Nigerian consumers with the right products that improve their health and wellbeing.