The heart of the average Nigerian core financial problem: lending and a lot of banks do not have memories (we mean do not use their customer data). No matter how many years you bank with them, if you need credit, they will ask for collateral. Yes, they may know that in the last 10 years, you have received at least ₦200,000 monthly, but that was the “last ten years”. They will remind you that anything can happen, starting tomorrow. So, if you do not have collateral, that loan cannot be extended. Before we talk of credit bureaus, most banks already have enough customer data to give credits, but most do not without extra securities.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is a type of short-term financing that allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them at a future date, often interest-free. Also referred to as point of sale installment loans, Buy Now Pay Later arrangements are becoming an increasingly popular payment option, especially when shopping online. Using BNPL financing can be convenient for consumers, but there are some potential downsides to consider.

How Buy Now Pay Later Works

Buy now, pay later programs aren’t all exactly the same, as each company has its own terms and conditions. But generally, point of sale installment loans operate along the following lines:

You make a purchase at a participating retailer and opt for buy now, pay later at checkout. If approved (you’re told in seconds), you make a small down payment, such as 25% of the overall purchase amount

You then pay off the remaining amount due in a series of interest-free installments

You can pay via a check or bank transfer; payments can also be deducted from your debit card, bank account, or credit card automatically

Although they both involve delayed payments, BNPL is different from making a purchase with a credit card. When you use a credit card to pay for things, you’re only required to make the minimum payment due on the card each month. Interest accrues on the remaining amount (unless you’ve used a card with a 0% introductory APR) until you pay it off in full. But you can carry a balance indefinitely.

In contrast, BNPL arrangements often don’t charge interest or fees. But they have a fixed repayment schedule—generally several weeks or months. You’re told upfront what you’ll need to pay each time, and it’s usually the same amount. It’s comparable to any other sort of unsecured personal or consumer loan.

Not all purchases may be eligible for buy now, pay later financing. And there may be limits on the amount you can finance this way. But buy now, pay later can be an attractive way to pay for smaller purchases when shopping online, and its popularity has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rise of e-commerce in general.

Buy Now, Pay Later Agreement – Terms & Considerations

There are some things to be aware of before entering into a BNPL arrangement.

First, it’s important to understand the repayment terms you’re agreeing to. Again, these can be different for every buy now, pay later company. For example, some companies may require you to pay the remaining balance with bi-weekly payments over a month-long period. Others may give you three months, six months or even longer to pay off purchases. And your interest rate, if there is one, might vary depending on the loan terms. It’s also necessary to know how your payments will work so that you can plan for them in your budget. This ensures that not only are you able to afford your payments, but you can also make them on time. Missing a payment for a buy now, pay later agreement could result in late fees. Your late payment history could also be reported to the credit bureaus, which could hurt your credit score. Also, keep in mind that while you may be approved for a 0% interest point of sale installment loan, that’s not guaranteed. Buy now, pay later platforms can charge interest on purchases which could easily match or outpace what you might pay with a credit card. And unlike a credit card, you’re not earning any rewards on purchases you make using buy now, pay later arrangements. Finally, consider return policies and how buying now, pay later might affect your ability to return something you’ve purchased. It’s possible that the merchant may allow you to return the item but you wouldn’t be able to cancel the buy now pay later arrangement until you can provide proof that the return has been accepted and processed.

Buy Now, Pay Later Advantages and Disadvantages

Buy now, pay later financing agreements allow consumers to pay for things over time without interest charges. And it’s possible to get approved for this type of financing even if you’ve been shut out of other loan options due to a low credit score. BNPL loans don’t add to your credit card debt and affect your credit score, normally; in fact, they’re often too brief to be reported to the credit bureaus at all.

On the downside, getting them and paying them off doesn’t help you establish and build good credit, either (as more conventional financing methods do). You also miss out on any perks, like cash-back or rewards points, that credit cards offer.

And if you want to return an item you bought via BNPL, it can get complicated. You should get your money back, of course—but there can be a delay until the merchant informs the BNPL lender of the refund. You may have to keep on making payments, in the meantime. If you don’t, the payment might get marked tardy or missing; you could incur fees, and late payments will eventually ding your credit score.

Advantages of BNPL

Convenient, disciplined way to pay for purchases over time

Frequently zero-interest or lower interest than credit cards

Good credit/high credit score not necessary to qualify

Fast approval

Disadvantaged of BNPL

Payments can be hard to keep track of

Missing or late payments result in late fees, damage credit score

No rewards or cash-back earned on purchases

Payments may continue even if item is returned

The Bottom Line Idea of Buy Now, Pay Later

The idea behind buy now, pay later is that consumers can get the things they need immediately—while also getting a little extra time to pay for them.

Buy now, pay later financing may seem appealing if you can’t or don’t want to foot the bill for something all at once: It extends your credit—without imposing steep interest charges but with a repayment schedule so you don’t get into a mountain-of-ongoing-debt situation. But consider whether the payments are affordable and what penalties you may face if you’re unable to pay. Read the fine print carefully so you fully understand what you’re agreeing to.

Finally, weigh the benefits of point of sale installment loans against the merits of using other financing options.

How Buy Now, Pay Later Works

You pick whatever device you want from the app. The choice to either pick it up from a vendor or have it delivered to you lies with you. And you don’t have to worry about paying anything extra if you want to liquidate the loan before the end of the payment cycle. You can liquidate your loan before the end of the loan cycle at any given time and this can be done easily without any added fees or constraints.

This service is available for salaried individuals and/or self-employed individuals. This loan can finance your phone, tablet, laptop and home appliance needs without extra paperwork wahala as fast as you can request for it.

Maximum tenor is 6 months with a very reasonable interest rate per annum.

No need to argue with your gadget repairer or speak too much grammar with your financial adviser, ALAT got you. So, what are you waiting for? Use the ALAT Buy Now and Pay Later service now!