A digitally-driven project, “Tajiri” which is channelled towards empowering African youths and small scale businesses in Africa was recently launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

The initiative which is driven by the need to help the livelihoods of people especially young Africans, women and SMEs in Africa grow to the capacity in which they can drive the economy, aims at providing strategic solutions to the identified challenges Africa is facing.

Blessed with a population of about 1.3 billion people, huge natural resources, massive arable land and a youthful population, Africa is currently being ravaged by unrest, hunger and poverty – fueled by rising number of unemployed youth population, lack of opportunities and adequate support for businesses and start-up

Against this backdrop, the Tajiri team headed by Kabiru Abiola, highlighted five big problems that hinders majority of Africa’s small businesses from becoming financially free as; Cross Border Commerce Constraint, Financial Exclusion, Poor Infrastructure and Support for Businesses, Poverty and Rising Rate of Unemployment as well as Limited Global Digital Economic Integration

These problems have brought about the need for the socioeconomic empowerment project named ‘Tajiri’, which in Swahili means wealth, hope or riches depending on the context it is being used.

The Tajiri Project team is building a ‘Tripod Pillar’ to combat the identified major problems of the African economy as earlier mentioned. One of such is, ‘The Tajiri Financial System (Backbone)’, which aims to provide solutions that will facilitate ‘cross-border trading and exchange of value’ as well as financial inclusion.

They are also building the Tajiri Digital Economy Enterprise Lab’ which is aimed at facilitating digital economy integration for young entrepreneurs, women and small businesses in Africa. This is a deliberate approach towards building an enterprise lab that will develop solutions and platforms; which will enable anyone monetize their skills, knowledge, experience and passion as well as help small business owners go digital. Connecting them to finance, markets and professional support.

The last but not least part of the project plan is ‘The Tajiri Industrial City’ which aims at combating infrastructure issues, as well as the massive unemployment rate using the ‘Grid model’. This means that Tajiri Ecosystem will be having mini-industrial estates and business cluster grid for different industrial sectors across Africa, building platforms and foundations that will stimulate industrial revolution across Africa. The industrial estate and business cluster grid– will host and incubate businesses and accelerate start-ups.

The Tajiri project is built on blockchain technology, as the project team wants it to be a truly decentralized ecosystem, one Africans can do business amongst themselves, have access to and own a stake in, wherever they are in the continent. It shall be powered by a hundred billion units of Tajiri tokens called “TAJI, created on the “Binance” blockchain network which shall be the primary medium of exchange in the ecosystem as well as a representation of stake-holding in the project. Holders of Tajiri tokens shall also enjoy regular dividend emission.

