The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of yesterday’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +15.31 points. The All-Share Index increased mildly by +0.04% closing at 37,872.55 from 37,857.24 index points.

• The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.73 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.96%.

• The market breadth closed positive as CAPHOTEL led 18 Gainers, and 11 Losers topped by LINKASSURE at the end of yesterday’s session.

• The stock market has declined -2,398.17 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. CAPHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N2.64.

2. NCR up +9.89% to close at N3.00.

3. UNITYBNK up +6.78% to close at N0.63.

4. TOTAL up +6.06% to close at N168.00.

5. FTNCOCOA up +5.13% to close at N0.41.

NGX ASI top losers

1. LINKASSURE down -5.41% to close at N0.70.

2. CORNERST down -5.36% to close at N0.53.

3. OANDO down -4.14% to close at N3.01

4. CHIPLC down -2.86% to close at N0.68

5. ACCESS down -2.17% to close at N9.00

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bull as 18 gainers outweighed 11 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.