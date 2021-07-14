The Nigerian Senate passed a bill to establish the launch of a National Emergency Medical Services Agency.

The bill was passed on Tuesday after the Senate considered a report by the Committee on Health Secondary and Tertiary at plenary, presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe.

The Committee said the bill aims to ensure all Nigerians had access to early, good, and quality emergency medical service, and critical care, when needed, adding that after establishment, the agency would provide assistance for the development of a comprehensive area emergency medical services system in Nigeria.

“Mr. (Senate) President and distinguished colleagues, the country lacks a robust emergency healthcare service.

“Therefore, our legislative mandate to establish one at this time will improve our decaying healthcare system through the provision of the better and reliable institutional framework for an effective and efficient emergency medical service in Nigeria,” Senator Oloriegbe said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in March that the Federal Government plans to launch a responsive National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System in a bid to improve universal healthcare for Nigerians.