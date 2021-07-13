The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has disclosed that Nigeria is concluding plans to produce vaccines locally in a bid to improve skill development in the process and would be seeking Cuba’s collaboration in the process.

The Minister disclosed this in a meeting with the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara M. Paulido-Escandell on Monday, in Abuja.

The Minister added that the essence of production of the vaccine locally will help the country create jobs and equally reduce poverty levels as Nigeria intensifies efforts towards the production of Covid-19 vaccine for exports.

He also added that Nigeria seeks to leverage on the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries to work together in other areas for the mutual benefit of both countries. According to the Minister, already, there are claims for the disease cure, which presently is being investigated at various levels and undergoing clinical tests.

What you should know

Last week, NAFDAC stated Nigeria was ready to meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark requirements needed to commence the manufacturing of vaccines in Nigeria, as it has achieved nearly 90% of the requirements so far.