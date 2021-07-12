The Lagos State Government has warned residents in the state to be wary of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on everyone in the state to comply with all protocols.

This warning was issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via a statement released on Sunday.

What the Governor is saying

“The state is experiencing what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bed occupancy rate in two isolation centres in the state has increased from 1% to 6% within the last two weeks.

From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021.

This is the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us. But we must not be demoralized by this. We must instead resolve that we will not leave any stone unturned in our bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos state,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor asked churches, mosques and other public places to comply with the 50% capacity order, so as to help in efforts to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

“Greater vigilance is required at this time in our churches and mosques and other places of religious worship.

Even as we are pleased that religious houses are now open for worship, after the lengthy closures of 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal.

This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now. The festivities will no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the coronavirus.

We must not allow this to happen. For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, social distancing, temperature checks, provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50% occupancy in enclosed spaces,” he added.

What you should know

As of July 7, the State has registered 60,202 confirmed cases of COVID; 55,136 have been discharged, while 770 are currently receiving treatment.