The board and management of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, a leading industrial gases and engineering company, have notified the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Mrs. Aderonke Omowunmi Segun-Alabi as the new company secretary.

In a notice dated 8th July 2021 and signed by the Finance Director, Adeshinai Alayaki, the company announced that the appointment of Mrs. Aderonke became effective from 28th of June, 2021 following the resignation of the erstwhile secretary, Mr. G.A Oriseh.

Assessing her qualities and commenting on the recent appointment, the firm noted that: ‘’Aderonke is a consummate professional with strong work ethics and committed to continuous improvement. Endued with a rare mix of subtle but intensely focused ability, she is driven with an overall goal of aligning her intuition with organizational leadership, for the goal of achieving success.’’

To read further, please click here