In 2017, the rest of the world had woken up to cryptocurrencies, and so also Africans. 50 million bitcoin transactions were happening daily and 20% of that was coming from Africa’s most populous nation. There was no question that the innovation was happening at a faster rate than the Naira. The creative & tech industry was ready for financial disruption yet there was no easy way for Nigerians to start their journey on cryptocurrency and blockchain

4 students living in Port Harcourt were diligently working hard to find a solution for their bitcoin friends who wanted a simpler way to buy, sell and trade their digital assets. Roqqu was created when they discovered that many people, not just their friends, wanted an easy way to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrency in an easy and more convenient manner with highly secured channels.

Hence, Roqqu was born

Since 2021, those humble numbers have grown to a 50+ Team base, a vibrant management team and over 830,000k+users. We have become the Brand of choice for people looking for the fastest and safest way to buy, sell, store and accept cryptocurrencies. In the fastest & Easiest way possible.

We know Nigerians want more than just a trading platform. We know our users want to build businesses, expand brands and gain financial freedom. This constantly inspires us to keep improving our services, while striving to offer more flexible features of our platform.

Hello World, it is with great pleasure we announce to you that ROQQU celebrates her second year anniversary today the 7th Day of July 2021!!

Our Milestones @ 2

Some of the most significant milestones we have had so far

50+ Team Member

830,000+ Users = Number users registered on our platform

102,000+ = Average Number of daily active users

14M+ = Number of transactions

36 Cryptocurrencies listed…

Over 380 Million Naira naira of deposit fee subsidy.

Over 420 Million Naira disbursed in Referral Bonuses.

Our Impact is evident in the Industry

In June 2021, we became the first crypto platform in Africa to list over 15 coins from the BinanceSmart Chain Network.

In 2021, we spoke at the largest BlockChain gathering in Nigeria where our CEO, Mr Benjamin Eseoghene Onomor spoke on Crypto security and precautions.

Our Further Plans for Roqquains

More Tokens to be Listed

The Roqqu Academy

Roqqu Trading Platform

How We are Celebrating Two

In the Words of our CEO we have thus far built the Brand to be a household name in every part of the Nation (Nigeria) and beyond, to this family bond, we are setting out lots of prizes and gift items to our beloved users Nationwide. Don’t miss out on the fun.

Follow @roqqupay on all socials, turn on your post notifications, follow all instructions and keep smiling as you gulp over 10million Naira worth of goodies.

Once more, the entire management and staff at Roqqu appreciates you for your consistent trust and belief in our reliability and delivery; for sure we would never let your guards down!!

Long Live Cryptocurrency, Forever be Roqqu

#Roqqucares.