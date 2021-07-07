The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given a 3-month window for owners of petroleum products retailing outlets in Lagos Zone to renew and regularise their operating licences.

This is coming after the recent sealing of about 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants by the DPR taskforce team during a surveillance exercise for operating without valid licences.

This development was made known by the DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller for Lagos, Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Lagos.

What the DPR Zonal Operations Controller for Lagos is saying

Cardoso said the DPR decided to allow the owners of the sealed petroleum products retail outlets to reopen for business following interventions by industry stakeholders.

He said the regulatory agency had met with the representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) over the issue.

He said, “The affected operators have been given a three months window for the renewal/regularisation of their operating licences within the zone. This is in line with the department’s drive of being a business enabler and opportunity house.’’

He added that the DPR would continue to ensure safety in the selling and distribution of petroleum products to reduce incidents of explosion in the state.

In case you missed it

The DPR taskforce teams had earlier during the 2-day exercise visited a total of 380 facilities, sealing 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences and for non-compliance with DPR guidelines and international safety standards respectively.

The oil and gas sector regulator had earlier in March 2021, announced that it shut down 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally in the wake of several reported cases of explosions at gas stations in the state with several fatalities and destruction of properties.