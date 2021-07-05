The Nigerian Exchange has notified the investing public of the suspension of four (4) listed companies from the facilities of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) effective on Friday, 2 July 2021 having failed to file their Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The companies are as follows;

African Alliance Insurance Plc Niger Insurance Plc Royal Exchange Plc The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc

The Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, (Default Filing Rules), Rule 3.1 states that if an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange reserves the right to suspend trading in the Issue’s securities and notify the SEC and investing public within twenty-four (24) hours of the suspension.

Hence, the suspension of trading in the shares of the above-mentioned companies will/can only be lifted upon the submission of the relevant accounts, provided NGX Regulation Limited is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange.

What you should know