The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains that increased the index by + 8.00points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.02% to close at 38,220.01 from 38,212.01.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.93 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.00%.

The market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 27 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,050.71 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. CUTIX up +10.00% to close at N3.30

2. NCR up +9.69% to close at N2.49

3. REGALINS up +9.52% to close at N0.46

4. UAC-PROP up +9.30% to close at N0.94

5. WAPIC up +9.26% to close at N0.59

NGX ASI top losers

1. REDSTAREX down -9.81% to close at N3.31

2. ABCTRANS down -8.11% to close at N0.34

3. NPFMCRFBK down -6.98% to close at N1.60

4. PRESCO down -6.04% to close at N70.00

5. CHAMS down -4.76% to close at N0.20

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 27 gainers outweighed 16 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.