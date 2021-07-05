The Board of Beta Glass Plc has approved a gross final dividend payment of N519.97 million, reflecting N1.04 per ordinary share of 50 kobo, to be declared out of the profits for the year ended December 31st, 2020.
This was decided at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the company, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 1st of July, 2021.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Bola Adebisi, and made accessible on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).
READ: Frigoglass to invest €25 million in Beta Glass expansion
Other resolutions passed at the AGM
- The re-election of Mr Haralambos (Harry) G. David and Ms Olufunmilola Adefope as Directors of the company.
- Fixing of remunerations for Ernst and Young (EY) Nigeria having indicated their willingness to be the company’s auditors.
- Election of Shareholders’ representatives on the Audit Committee.
- Fixing the remuneration of Directors to the sum of N1.125 million for the Chairman and N750,000 for each Non-Executive Director annually.
- Renewal of the General Mandate for related party transactions.
READ: Presco Plc Board approves fundraising from debt market
What you should know
- Beta Glass Plc had earlier reported a profit after tax of N1.52 billion in Q1 2021, taking its earnings per share to N3.04 during the period.
- The company closed the trading period to commence from July 1 2021 to July 30, 2021, with a share price of N52.95 and a market capitalization of N26.47 billion.
Leave a Reply