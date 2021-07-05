The Board of Beta Glass Plc has approved a gross final dividend payment of N519.97 million, reflecting N1.04 per ordinary share of 50 kobo, to be declared out of the profits for the year ended December 31st, 2020.

This was decided at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the company, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 1st of July, 2021.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Bola Adebisi, and made accessible on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

Other resolutions passed at the AGM

The re-election of Mr Haralambos (Harry) G. David and Ms Olufunmilola Adefope as Directors of the company.

Fixing of remunerations for Ernst and Young (EY) Nigeria having indicated their willingness to be the company’s auditors.

Election of Shareholders’ representatives on the Audit Committee.

Fixing the remuneration of Directors to the sum of N1.125 million for the Chairman and N750,000 for each Non-Executive Director annually.

Renewal of the General Mandate for related party transactions.

What you should know