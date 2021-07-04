The presence and role of estate agents in real estate marketing have been described as one of the bottlenecks of the industry in Nigeria. The use of technology in real estate marketing is, however, changing this narrative.

One of the solutions proffered by technology, according to Koloxo Home, is that the trio of property owners, buyers and tenants can operate seamlessly and directly without the intervention of agents or ancillary real estate firms.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Koloxo Home, Hadriel Radovitzky, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, explained that digital technology has helped to eliminate the uncertainty created by estate agents and ancillary real estate firms in the property market, although he admitted that the inability of homeowners or sellers to know the history of potential buyer or tenants has made them fall into wrong hands and many buyers or tenants have been fleeced in the process.

This challenge observed by Radovitzky led him to establish Koloxo Home, which is based in Dubai, UAE, in 2017 to solve the puzzle. According to him, Koloxo Home is also set to launch in Nigeria after it observed that the issue of lack of trust has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation’s real estate sector.

He said, “With a mission to build a social media platform for properties for people who want to experience the world, Koloxo Home invests in digital technology that helps eliminate the uncertainty in the property market.

The moment you decide to rent, buy or sell a property, we will connect you to your needs within a transparent, engaging and informative digital space.”

How it works

All a buyer or tenant needs to do is to register on Koloxo Home, browse the target property in any specific area, make a deal directly with the owner and the home is ready.

What you should know about Koloxo Home

Koloxo Home began from a small startup in Dubai to pioneering innovation in the worldwide real estate market. It is currently operating in 80 countries and in the next two years will expand to 125 countries.