Tradex Retail Africa has launched a new platform to ease the shopping experience of millions of shoppers in Nigeria. The platform, simply called MyGetBuy, is an online platform providing access to millions of products for shoppers and other exciting retail features.

MyGetBuy is a single phygital ecosystem that aggregates organized retail and local convenience stores across 30 states in Nigeria. Its aim is to connect retailers with online shoppers and also help shoppers personalize their shopping experience by choosing their preferred retail stores and have their purchases delivered at their preferred time and at the most competitive delivery fee in the retail ecosystem. Shoppers will be able to purchase their shopping lists at the exact listing price of the physical stores across a growing list of categories such as baby products, cleaning accessories, groceries, personal & beauty products, frozen foods, fruits & vegetables, beer, wine & spirit, pet supplies, fashion & clothing accessories etc.

The Co-founders, Steve Ishiguzo (CEO), a Marketing and Retail Strategist, and Timothy Ojo (CTO), a Retail Software Engineer are confident they are ahead of the curve in deepening the digitization of the informal FMCG retail ecosystem, as they swiftly on-board over 4,500 retail stores by local government and cities across 30 states in Nigeria starting with Lagos.

MyGetBuy operates a nimble fulfilment model and has partnered with WAeY Ltd, a logistics service aggregator to handle its order fulfilment services. This partnership enables shoppers on the platform to enjoy just in time delivery at the most competitive prices across Lagos.

MyGetBuy is also available for download on Google Play and App store.