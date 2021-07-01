The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by 8.72 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.02% to close at 37,898.56.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.73 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -8.72%.
- The market breadth closed negative as TRIPPLEG led 20 Gainers, and 16 Losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -2,363.44 basepoints since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
1. TRIPPLEG up +10.00% to close at N0.77
2. IKEJAHOTEL up +9.77% to close at N1.46
3. CWG up +9.57% to close at N1.26
4. LEARNAFRCA up +9.52% to close at N1.15
5. WEMABANK up +9.52% to close at N0.69
NGX ASI top losers
1. ROYALEX down -9.84% to close at N0.55
2. OANDO down -8.51% to close at N3.01
3. MBENEFIT down -6.98 % to close at N0.40
4. REGALINS down -6.52% to close at N0.43
5. MCNICHOLS down -3.52% to close at N0.77
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 20 gainers outweigh 16 losers.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
