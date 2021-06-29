The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has said that the review of remuneration for political and Judicial office holders will take off as soon as the Federal Government releases the funds for it.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Elias Mbam, in a statement on Monday.

“The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has concluded arrangements to fully commence the review of the nation’s revenue allocation formula.

The review is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the Federation Account to the three tiers of government and this will be concluded before the end of 2021.

The RMAFC Chairman, while further disclosing that the review of remuneration for political and Judicial office holders will take off as soon as the Federal government released fund for it, further stated that the RAF review is at first concentrating on the vertical formula which has to do with sharing of revenue between Federal, State and Local governments. This will be followed by a horizontal formula which also has to do with sharing among states and among local governments.

The RMAFC boss added that while the legislation might have to approve the outcome of the review, whatsoever the commission fixed was final and could not be surpassed.

“While the review of remuneration for judicial and Executive office holders in the Federation is subjected to further legislation by National or State Assemblies as the case may be for approval but not more than what RMAFC has recommended, RMAFC’S determination for legislatures at Federal, State and Local government is final,” the statement added.