The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains that increased the index by 55.50 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.15% to close at 37,640.75.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.6Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.53%.

The market breadth closed negative as LINKASSURE led 28 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by JAIZBANK at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,612.46 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

LINKASSURE up +10.00% to close at N0.77 IKEJAHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N21 CADBURY up +9.62% to close at N8.55 HONYFLOUR up +9.46% to close at N1.63 CHIPLC up +8.62% to close at N0.63

NGX ASI top losers

JAIZBANK down -5.17% to close at N0.55 VERITASKAP down -4.00% to close at N0.24 UNITYBNK down -3.64% to close at N0.53 PZ down -3.42% to close at N5.65 FLOURMILL down -2.52% to close at N29.05

Outlook