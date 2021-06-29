The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains that increased the index by 55.50 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.15% to close at 37,640.75.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.6Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.53%.
- The market breadth closed negative as LINKASSURE led 28 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by JAIZBANK at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -2,612.46 basepoints since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
- LINKASSURE up +10.00% to close at N0.77
- IKEJAHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N21
- CADBURY up +9.62% to close at N8.55
- HONYFLOUR up +9.46% to close at N1.63
- CHIPLC up +8.62% to close at N0.63
NGX ASI top losers
- JAIZBANK down -5.17% to close at N0.55
- VERITASKAP down -4.00% to close at N0.24
- UNITYBNK down -3.64% to close at N0.53
- PZ down -3.42% to close at N5.65
- FLOURMILL down -2.52% to close at N29.05
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 23 gainers outweigh 13 losers.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
