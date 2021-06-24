Thinking of a new way to profess your undying love to that special someone? How about a cake covered with money? Yeah! Money! Clean crisp currency notes!

A new trend of “Money Cakes” has been making the rounds on social media where people surprise their loved ones with cakes surrounded with money or infused with the same. The common denominations are five hundred and one thousand naira notes, but those with the means can equally use dollars and pound sterling.

Celebrities on social media have made the trend quite popular in recent times making it a new fad for celebrating loved ones on their birthdays or other special occasions.

What does it cost to get a money cake?

The cost of a money cake is dependent on how much one is willing to part with. It ranges from ₦100,000 for individuals who want to put a small amount of money into the cake to millions of naira for the big spenders.

Recently, Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson received a money cake for her 23rd birthday. The cake was as tall as a fully grown human being and was covered in ₦500 notes. It was reportedly gifted to her by Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, a co-participant in the Big Brother show.

If you want to surprise a loved one, win over a girl’s heart or just “Flex,” a slang used to describe an individual who wants to be flamboyant, this is reportedly the way to do just that.