Mary Leonard, the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria has disclosed that the U.S government has facilitated 280 business deals worth about 22 billion dollars across 30 nations in Africa in two years.

The Ambassador disclosed this during a webinar organised by the American Business Council while discussing U.S–Africa relationship in the Joe Biden Administration.

“Since June 2019, U.S, government support has helped close more than 280 deals across 30 countries in Africa worth more than $22 billion,” she said.

According to her, in spite of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous opportunities that can be explored by U.S and African businesses going forward. Leonard noted that such opportunities included the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the growth of digital economies among African countries.

“We will continue to seek new ways to expand our shared prosperity. Boosting trade is so central to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria and other African economies.

Expanding global trade relationship and attracting additional investment to Africa will be critical, not just to support economic growth and development but also to stimulate the economic development that is vital to the future.

The future that provides good jobs for the large and growing population of Nigeria and other countries across the continent,” she said.

She added that Nigeria is important to any and all U.S engagements in Africa, as the U.S sees Nigeria as a strategic partner and leader in the region.

“Nigeria is slowly recovering from the effect of the pandemic and we know it has the potential to shore up and augment its position as Africa’s economic powerhouse,” she said.

