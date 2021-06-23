The management of Heritage Bank Plc has confirmed and declared its support for the peaceful protest the bank’s staff held at the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Uba on Monday over his indebtedness to the financial institution.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, via a message shared with the Bank’s staff.

In the memo, he explained that the bank did not deliberately put the staff’s action on social media but the development is part of the bank’s effort to prioritize the recovery of all its outstanding loans.

What Heritage Bank is saying about the protest

Sekibo stated, “Consequently, the recent visit of our colleagues was in line with our objective and solely to address the indebtedness of the customer.

“I encourage us all to be bold and tenacious, fiercely engaging the market and refusing all forms of intimidation, which the current phase may present.”

What you should know

Some staff of Heritage Bank protested at the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Ubah over debts they claimed he has owed the bank for some years, according to Nairametrics.

This was confirmed in a video circulated over some social media platforms on Monday.

One of them, whose voice was captured in the video, said, “We are at the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Ubah for a peaceful meeting because he has been owing the bank for a couple of years now.”