HyperionDev, an edtech startup, headquartered in Cape Town has raised US$3.5 million in Series A funding to help it expand its offering to thousands of students globally.

The majority of the funding was raised via a crowd investment platform CrowdCube. The startup more than doubled its original target of US$2.6 million through the platform, according to Disrupt Africa.

Founded in 2012 as a small grassroots movement of Computer Science students working towards a single goal, HyperionDev is an online course platform for computer science education, which allows anyone to take online courses in coding with a personal computer or mobile phone. The edtech startup was previously backed by tech giants, Google and Facebook.

The startup’s goal is to build and deliver better technical education for anyone who wanted to learn digital literacy and programming skills.

HyperionDev will use the funding to usher in the next stage of its planned expansion into United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) markets on the back of its success in Africa, where it has seen 640% revenue growth since 2018. It saw 254% growth in active users during the COVID-19 lockdown.

What they are saying

Riaz Moola, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of HyperionDev said, “This incredible milestone will directly benefit thousands of students across the globe who are looking for an accessible and affordable way to learn job-ready, practical developer skills in months rather than years. In the past 12 weeks, we’ve welcomed over 1,500 new stakeholders.

We believe that our coding boot camps are the best way to close the growing global tech skills gap, and with this wave of support we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission in the US and UK markets”