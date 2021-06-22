The Oyo State Government has announced the inauguration of the Governing Board of Amotekun in a bid to tackle insecurity in the state and promote regional security.

This was disclosed in a statement by Governor, Seyi Makinde on Monday evening.

What the governor said

“This morning, we inaugurated the Governing Board of Amotekun in accordance with Section 7 of the Oyo State Security Network Agency Law, 2020.

This is another step we are taking to tackle the security challenges in Oyo State as we foster inter and intra agency collaboration,” the governor said.

Makinde added that the Amotekun Board would be made up of the Chairman and the Commandant of Amotekun Corps; the Secretary; representatives from the security agencies and Community Development Associations; the Chairman, Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers; and the Executive Assistant on Security.

What you should know

On the issue of rural insecurity, Nairametrics reported in May that the Oyo state Governor said: “We discussed various national issues including security and restructuring. In view of the incursions of armed herders, criminals and bandits, we resolved to ban open grazing in all of Southern Nigeria.”