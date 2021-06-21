Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.27% to close at 38,545.30 from 38,648.91.

The market value of the stock exchange currently stands at N20.15 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.28%.

The market breadth closed positive today as MEYER led 18 Gainers, and 17 Losers topped by FIDSON at the end of today’s session.

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 38% improvement in volume, 81% improvement in turnover, but a 9% decline in deals.

Top gainers

MEYER up +8.77% to close at N0.62 CHAMPION up +6.06% to close at N10 JBERGER up +4.71% to close at N20.00 REGALINS up +4.00% to close at N0.52 IKEJAHOTEL up +3.19% to close at N0.97

Top losers

FIDSON down -9.80% to close at N4.60 LASACO down -9.33% to close at N1.36 FTNCOCOA down -9.09% to close at N0.30 MBENEFIT down -8.89% to close at N0.41 CORNERST down -5.17% to close at N0.55

Outlook