Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.27% to close at 38,545.30 from 38,648.91.
- The market value of the stock exchange currently stands at N20.15 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.28%.
- The market breadth closed positive today as MEYER led 18 Gainers, and 17 Losers topped by FIDSON at the end of today’s session.
- Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 38% improvement in volume, 81% improvement in turnover, but a 9% decline in deals.
Top gainers
- MEYER up +8.77% to close at N0.62
- CHAMPION up +6.06% to close at N10
- JBERGER up +4.71% to close at N20.00
- REGALINS up +4.00% to close at N0.52
- IKEJAHOTEL up +3.19% to close at N0.97
Top losers
- FIDSON down -9.80% to close at N4.60
- LASACO down -9.33% to close at N1.36
- FTNCOCOA down -9.09% to close at N0.30
- MBENEFIT down -8.89% to close at N0.41
- CORNERST down -5.17% to close at N0.55
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 18 gainers outweighed 17 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
