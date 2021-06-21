The principal of the Federal Government College in the Kebbi state capital, where over 90 students and 8 teachers were recently kidnapped by bandits, has said that 3 students have been killed.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Sunday evening, after an interview with Mustapha Yusuf, the school’s principal.

He disclosed that two girls and a boy were found dead, two with gunshot wounds in their legs.

What you should know

94 students and 8 staff were kidnapped at the Federal Government College in Kebbi last week, with most of the students being girls.

The army says it has rescued 3 teachers and 8 students so far.