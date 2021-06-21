As part of its commitment to African startups and underserved communities, Google today announced new initiatives targeted at startups and SMEs in Africa. This includes a $3 million Black Founders Fund for African startups and a $3 million Google.org grant to help low-income communities develop entrepreneurial skills and funding.

Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund in Africa will provide grants and technical assistance to early-stage startups led by black and diverse teams, or with a goal of advancing the Black community.

The programme will have 50 African startups receive $100,000 in cash awards. Each selected company will also receive $220,000 in Google Cloud Credits and Ad Grants, as well as mentoring, technical and scaling assistance from the best of Google.

Applications are open from today until July 7th and eligible startups can visit google/BFFAfrica now to apply.

Grants for SME and support for 500 female entrepreneurs

Google is also giving $3 million to the Tony Elumelu Foundation, who through their annual entrepreneurship program will provide entrepreneurship training, mentorship, coaching and access to networks and key markets for at least 5,000 women, as well as seed capital in the form of one-time cash grants to 500 African female informal business-owners in rural and low-income communities across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and select Francophone countries.

Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa

15 tech startups have been chosen across the continent to participate in the GFSA; and the three-month online mentorship programme will begin today, June 21, 2021. These companies are using technology to build exciting products and solve some of Africa’s biggest challenges, with massive potential to contribute to the billion-dollar Africa internet economy.

Since the creation of the GSFA IN 2018, Google has so far supported 67 startups from 17 African countries who have collectively raised $72 million and created 2800 direct jobs.