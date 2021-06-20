Canon, a global camera manufacturer, has said that the advent of smartphones has not been a threat to the company but created opportunities for it.

This was disclosed by Amine Djouarha, sales and marketing director for Canon Central and North Africa, during a virtual conference, which was attended by Nairametrics.

He said, “It is important to note that threats and opportunities are in every business and not just ours.

“We understand that a lot of people are using smartphones with great cameras but that is not a threat to us. The development has created opportunities for us, as we have manufactured smaller cameras that can be used by live streaming and some of them can be used with wifi.”

Canon also disclosed that it is collaborating with major film and photography communities in Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya – three countries where the company operates its ‘Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) operations.

“These relationships can now go deeper by sharing Canon expertise, knowledge and technology, with regular masterclasses, training opportunities, photo booths and competitions,” he added.

What you should know about Canon

With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Djouahra explained that Canon is committed to building closer ties with its customers; and the collaborations are a way to inspire and enrich the next generation of image-makers.