Despite the requirement in the Pension Reform Act of 2014, thirty-one states of the federation have no insurance coverage in place for workers as of March 2021.

The figures acquired from PenCom’s ‘Status of implementation of the CPS in states as at March 2021’ indicated that just five states including the Federal Capital Territory had an insurance cover for its employees. The states in accordance with PenCom’s provisions with pension plans for their workers are Lagos, Osun, Ondo, and Edo.

Lagos State

Lagos passed a CPS law in 2007, revised several aspects of the main law in 2019, and established a Pension Bureau. Lagos has also registered its employees with PFAs and makes regular remittances of 10% employer and 8% employee pension contributions. An actuarial valuation was performed, as well as funding the employees’ accrued pension rights, however, there are arrears. Lagos recently established Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Account with two PFAs for State and Local Governments.

Osun State

Osun State passed a CPS law in 2008 and has a legitimate Group Life Insurance Policy. Accounts for Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Funds have been opened with the established two Pension Bureaus (State & Local Governments). Osun has registered its employees with PFAs and is remitting 7.5% employer and 7.5% employee pension contribution for state personnel. However, from May 2019 to July 2020, there is a backlog of pension contributions and Osun State has insufficient funding of Accrued Pension Rights. The state has a backlog of unremitted pension contributions as well as massive arrears of payments.

Ondo State

Ondo State enacted a CPS law in 2014. It has a legitimate Group Life Insurance Policy, and has formed a Pension Bureau. Ondo also registered its employees with PFAs and remitted 10% employer and 8% employee pension contributions till January 2021. Employees covered by the CPS do not have Accrued Pension Rights in Ondo state, hence there is no Actuarial Valuation.

Edo State

In 2010, the state of Edo passed a CPS law (amended the Law in 2017). It created a Pension Bureau and has registered state employees with PFAs and is remitting 10% employer and 8% employee pension payments and remittances on time. As of the reporting date, Edo Conduct of Actuarial Valuation was still in progress. Edo is covered by a valid group life insurance policy. The Accrued Pension Rights have yet to be funded and the CBN has yet to launch a Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Account.

What this means

The lack of insurance demonstrates that when the private sector ignores group life insurance, it is basically following in the footsteps of state governments. Normally, state governments would be expected to uphold laws, but their actions have demonstrated a disregard for the law and its workers.

Furthermore, insurance benefits are not just for the employees but also the management, that is, the government. It is to ensure that the families of those who work with them are safe regardless of what happens.