The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for a bus journey within the city increased by 79.39% year-on-year to stand at N399.06 in May 2021. This is contained in the transport fare watch report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for May 2021.

According to the report, it increased from an average of N222.46 recorded in May 2020 to N399.06 in May 2021. This also represents a 3.36% increase when compared to N386.10 paid by commuters in April 2021.

States with the highest bus journey fare within the city were Zamfara (N643.10), Bauchi (N599.55), and Taraba (N520.38).

On the other hand, states with the lowest bus journey fare within the city were Oyo (N202.15), Abia (N215.04), and Borno State (N269.77).

Similarly, the average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey increased by 1.79% month-on-month from N2446.86 in April 2021 to N2,490.6 in May 2021.

It also increased by 38.09% year-on-year from an average of N1,803.59 in May 2020 to N2,490.6 in May 2021.

States with the highest intercity bus journey fare were Abuja FCT (N4,600.47), Lagos (N3,570.64), and Sokoto State (N3,370.24).

While, states with the lowest intercity bus journey fare were Bayelsa (N1,780.22), Bauchi (N1,800.06), and Enugu (N1,827.10).

Air travel

The cost of air travel for specified routes (single journey) increased by 0.39% month-on-month and by 18.90% year-on-year to N36,552.70 in May 2021 from N30,743.65 in May 2020

States with the highest airfare in the month of May 2021 were Bauchi (N38,600), Anambra, Lagos, and Rivers (N38,500), while Abuja followed with N38,000.

States with the lowest airfare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,600.00), Sokoto (N33,600.00), and Enugu (N35,400.00).

Motorcycle

The average fare paid by commuters for journeys by motorcycle per drop increased by 2.30% month-on-month and by 85.83% year-on-year to N282.67 in May 2021 from N152.11 in May 2021.

States with the highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Lagos (N450.17), Yobe (N450.10), and Taraba (N445.17).

While States with the lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N100.08), Katsina (N165.40), and Abuja FCT (N169.17).

Waterways

The average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 0.99% month-on-month and by 35.37% year-on-year to N828.35 in May 2021 from N611.92 in May 2020.

States with the highest fare by waterway transport were Delta (N2,450.60), Bayelsa (N2,386.42), and Rivers (N2,295.25).

While states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N263.85), Gombe (N320.40), and Kebbi (N360.09).

What this means

The latest figure indicates that Nigerians paid significantly higher on transport costs in May 2021 compared to the month of April 2021.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics released the monthly inflation report for May 2021, which reveals that the core inflation rose by 0.41% points from 12.74% recorded in April 2021 to 13.15% in May 2021.