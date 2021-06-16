Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chiliz (CHZ) are currently up 20% and 25% respectively today, following the announcement of the cryptocurrencies listing on Coinbase Pro. The news was announced by Coinbase Pro on Tuesday, June 15 2021.

Trading is set to begin today if liquidity conditions are met. The trading pairs will launch in three phases: post-only, limit-only and full trading.

Shiba Inu became popular in April, as a bi-product of the attention brought on by supposed “meme coin”, Dogecoin (DOGE) by Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. The coin is currently ranked #31 with a market capitalization of $3,336,733,250. The SHIB valuation climbed from $0.000007002 to as high as $0.000009331 in the hour, a 33% surge in price, following the Coinbase announcement.

With Chiliz (CHZ), fans can purchase & trade branded fan tokens as well as having the ability to participate, influence and vote in club-focused surveys & polls. Chiliz price increased from $0.2773 to as high as $0.3495, a 26% surge in price. Chiliz has recently facilitated the launch of fan tokens in partnership with FC Barcelona, Manchester City and a host of major European football clubs.

Another token to be listed on Coinbase is Keep Network (KEEP) which experienced a surge of up to 26% climbing from $0.49 to $0.62 because of the announcement. The cryptocurrency focuses on providing storage for private data on public blockchains. The Keep Network platform has off-chain containers for private data which are only accessible via the Ethereum network. The project recently added compatibility for Bitcoin (BTC) users with Tbtc, a fully backed ERC-20 version of Bitcoin.

SHIB is currently trading $0.00000846, up 19%, CHZ is also up 19% to currently trade $0.3387 and KEEP is trading $0.542, marginally up by 0.46% for the day, as of the time of writing this report.