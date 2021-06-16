Nigeria’s stock exchange market trended bullish at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains. The All-Share Index increased by 0.15% to close at 38,564.70 from 38,507.29.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.24%.

The market breadth closed positive today as CORNERST led 27 Gainers, and ABBEYBDS topped the 21 Losers chart at the end of the session.

Compared with the previous NSE trading day, today’s data shows a 3% improvement in volume, 3% improvement in turnover, and 18% improvement in deals.

Top gainers

CORNERST up +10.00% to close at N0.55 MORISON up +9.68% to close at N1.36 LEARNAFRCA up +6.52% to close at N0.98 AFRIPRUD up +5.79% to close at N6.40 COURTVILLE up +5.00% to close at N0.21

Top losers

ABBEYBDS down -9.52% to close at N0.95 CHIPLC down -9.46% to close at N0.67 CWG down -7.26% to close at N1.15 WAPIC down -7.02% to close at N0.53 REGALINS down -6.25% to close at N0.45

Outlook