Egbin Power Plc announced that it recently hit highest peak production of 970 MW and plans to add between 1,750MW and 1,900MW in its Phase Two investment expansion plan.

This was disclosed by Chairman, Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Temitope Shonubi in a meeting with Chief Operating Officer, Gas, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman during a tour of the power plant on Monday.

Egbin Power Chairman, Shonubi said the plant has improved production since 2013 when it was just 300MW, as it hit a peak of 970MW, citing Phase Two investment expansion plan, would add between 1,750MW and 1,900MW.

“Egbin has 1,320 MW capacity. As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22%

“As at today, our generation capacity has surged and we do 89 per cent.

“We have reached the highest peak of 970 MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat.

“The 970MW we hit is the highest in the history of the plant and based on our core value of sustainability, we are working round the clock to make sure that we sustain the gains we have made,” Shonubi said.

The NNPC boss said that it will work on gas constraints for power plant generation. “We are going to support you to make sure that the power supply is steady. We are having a session with gas suppliers in this regard,” Usman said.

On the West African Power expansion plan, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, stated that the West African Power Pool (WAPP) sub-regional interconnection project, a 330 KV North Core Power Project, would costs stakeholders $568 million to complete.